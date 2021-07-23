Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.53. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of ($0.53) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $267,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.59, for a total transaction of $643,089.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 356,407 shares of company stock valued at $110,030,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 6,351.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 334,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,963,000 after purchasing an additional 329,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $6.97 on Friday, reaching $333.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $333.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $308.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

