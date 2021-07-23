Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will post $170.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.20 million and the lowest is $167.90 million. United Community Banks reported sales of $177.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year sales of $691.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $683.50 million to $697.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $741.23 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $860.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Community Banks.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.26. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 16.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 118,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Community Banks (UCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.