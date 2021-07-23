Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $47.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.80 million to $49.33 million. Veracyte posted sales of $20.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.80 million to $215.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $259.44 million, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $266.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $38.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.88. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $28.37 and a 52 week high of $86.03.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $160,015,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,178,000 after buying an additional 1,162,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 689.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 857,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

