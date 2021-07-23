Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $149.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $147.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.65 million. WesBanco posted sales of $151.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $591.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.35 million to $600.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,821.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $306,045. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WesBanco by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,958,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 654,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSBC opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.08. WesBanco has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

