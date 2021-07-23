Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy also posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alliant Energy.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.56 on Friday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.99 and a one year high of $59.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,492 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,429,000 after buying an additional 111,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alliant Energy (LNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.