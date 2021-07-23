Zacks: Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. II-VI posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IIVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.50. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

