Zacks: Brokerages Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Brokerages expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report $29.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.40 million. Luna Innovations posted sales of $18.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Luna Innovations will report full year sales of $123.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.28 million to $124.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $139.48 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luna Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUNA opened at $11.41 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $358.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

