Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report $22.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.31 million and the highest is $22.93 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $16.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $159.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $148.50 million to $170.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $130.60 million, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $143.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 8.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RIGL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $4.18 on Friday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market cap of $711.29 million, a PE ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

