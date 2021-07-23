Zacks: Brokerages Expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SM Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $3.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE:SM opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 6.13. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 530,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 192,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,636 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,243,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 116,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.