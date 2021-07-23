Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. The Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Bancorp.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TBBK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,369. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78. The Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other The Bancorp news, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $87,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in The Bancorp by 646.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

