Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 6.9%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $149.06 and last traded at $149.86. 4,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 381,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.30. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ying Du sold 101,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $17,909,361.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,291,219.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Ki Chul Cho sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $1,546,150.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,261,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,254 shares of company stock valued at $53,316,139. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after buying an additional 146,832 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,737,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,804,000 after buying an additional 247,909 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after buying an additional 1,081,294 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,149,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,393,000 after buying an additional 23,587 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

