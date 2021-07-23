Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ZLNDY stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53. Zalando has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 3.95%. Equities analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

