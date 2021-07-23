ZClassic Trading 16% Lower This Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $631.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00290076 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00119016 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00148965 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,257,876 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.