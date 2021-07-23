Zeepin Market Capitalization Achieves $317,606.43 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Zeepin has a market cap of $317,606.43 and $55,595.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.24 or 0.00104711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00140621 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,653.89 or 0.99996131 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

