Zel (ZEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $175,811.00

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One Zel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.84 or 0.00297265 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00119989 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00152383 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006749 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001933 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official website for Zel is zel.cash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

