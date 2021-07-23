Zel (ZEL) Trading 4.2% Higher This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Zel coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a total market capitalization of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.32 or 0.00294373 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00119061 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00150200 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006854 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001980 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000933 BTC.

About Zel

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.