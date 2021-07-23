Zenfuse Price Hits $0.0476 on Major Exchanges (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Zenfuse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0476 or 0.00000147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Zenfuse has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $76,753.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.70 or 0.00853577 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,601,755 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

