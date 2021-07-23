ZEON Price Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ZEON has a market capitalization of $94.73 million and approximately $508,128.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00014880 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.70 or 0.00862731 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

