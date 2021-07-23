Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.75. Zepp Health shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 2,496 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $660.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $822,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,457,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Company Profile (NYSE:ZEPP)

Zepp Health Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, earphones, sportswear, home gym, treadmill, etc.

