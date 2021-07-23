Zero (ZER) Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Zero has a total market capitalization of $983,352.81 and $96,755.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0958 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.47 or 0.00296103 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00120256 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.60 or 0.00153609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000431 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,269,740 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.