Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $272,343.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00048909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00014524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.26 or 0.00865905 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD (zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 1,325,920 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.