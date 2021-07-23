ZeusNetwork Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (ZEUS)

ZeusNetwork (CURRENCY:ZEUS) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ZeusNetwork has a total market capitalization of $23,447.45 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZeusNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeusNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeusNetwork has traded 64.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZeusNetwork alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006139 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZeusNetwork Profile

ZeusNetwork (CRYPTO:ZEUS) is a coin. ZeusNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000,000 coins. ZeusNetwork’s official website is zeusfundme.com . ZeusNetwork’s official Twitter account is @network_zeus and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZeusNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeusNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeusNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeusNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZeusNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeusNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.