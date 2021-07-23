Zilliqa (ZIL) Reaches Market Cap of $741.16 Million

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0643 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $741.16 million and $43.57 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.70 or 0.00227819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001225 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.02 or 0.00828757 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,810,778,376 coins and its circulating supply is 11,519,311,223 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

