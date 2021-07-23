Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Lowered by Think Investments LP

Think Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,400 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group makes up 0.3% of Think Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Think Investments LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.34. The company had a trading volume of 15,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 691.48 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.25.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $274,162.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,118.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.38, for a total transaction of $631,900.00. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock worth $7,686,473 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

