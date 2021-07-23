ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Achieves Market Cap of $4.82 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $25,758.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00038807 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00099297 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00140550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,177.68 or 1.00143533 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,155,655 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

