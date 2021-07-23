ZINC (ZINC) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. One ZINC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZINC has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market capitalization of $41,669.31 and $75.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00049350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00014589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $283.77 or 0.00873923 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006063 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.