Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Acquired by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,688 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $34,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after acquiring an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after acquiring an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after acquiring an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $50.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.50. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares in the company, valued at $448,158.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

