Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 39,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,211. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

