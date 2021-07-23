Zloadr Trading 473% Higher This Week (ZDR)

Zloadr (CURRENCY:ZDR) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Zloadr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002997 BTC on popular exchanges. Zloadr has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $46.00 worth of Zloadr was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zloadr has traded 473% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00047754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00014194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $272.05 or 0.00845301 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Zloadr

Zloadr is a coin. Zloadr’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,425,706 coins. Zloadr’s official Twitter account is @zloadr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zloadr describes itself as transparent crypto due-diligence platform that aims to provide banks, investors, and financial institutions with free and well-researched information. “

Zloadr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zloadr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zloadr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zloadr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

