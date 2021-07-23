Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Shares Up 4.2%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $17.96. Approximately 8,627 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,281,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James set a $17.67 price target on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 917.30% and a negative return on equity of 60.93%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, Director Cam L. Garner purchased 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zogenix by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Zogenix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zogenix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

