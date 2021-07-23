Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 450 ($5.88). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 450 ($5.88), with a volume of 5,449 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of Zotefoams in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £218.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.88.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 15,616 shares of Zotefoams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($6.23), for a total transaction of £74,488.32 ($97,319.47). Insiders have acquired a total of 101 shares of company stock valued at $44,942 over the last ninety days.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

