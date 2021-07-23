Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Coverage Initiated at Northland Securities

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 169.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZVO. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of ZVO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $76.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zovio will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZVO. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zovio by 3.9% during the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Zovio during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 2,075.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 81,077 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 50.4% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 29,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zovio during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

