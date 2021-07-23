ZUSD Price Up 0.3% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and $72,543.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00039298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00101079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00139967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,466.10 or 0.99803390 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

