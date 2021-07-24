$0.01 EPS Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. MoneyGram International also posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.28 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 351,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MoneyGram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,618,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. 2,008,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,684. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.14 million, a P/E ratio of -233.95 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $12.36.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

