$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Maverix Metals.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 70.49%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. 10.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.88. 83,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $691.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

See Also: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.