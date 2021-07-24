-$0.04 EPS Expected for Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Evoke Pharma.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoke Pharma by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Evoke Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOK stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.28. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evoke Pharma (EVOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.