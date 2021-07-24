$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

EXEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

EXEL traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.73. 1,097,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,572,127. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 83.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Exelixis has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,028 shares of company stock worth $8,240,174 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,035.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

