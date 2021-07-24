$0.10 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.01 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.00%. Digi International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGII shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Digi International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Digi International by 56.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Digi International by 136.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the first quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.83. The company had a trading volume of 124,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,575. The company has a market cap of $674.81 million, a P/E ratio of 68.38, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $25.60.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

