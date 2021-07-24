-$0.11 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) to post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Clearside Biomedical reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

NASDAQ CLSD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.13. 371,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.44. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,206,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 364,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 107,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

