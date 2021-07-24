-$0.11 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) to report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.16). Selecta Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 971,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 474,873 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.70% of the company’s stock.

SELB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 981,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,689. Selecta Biosciences has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

