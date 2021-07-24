-$0.14 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Twilio reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 255.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.69.

TWLO stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $409.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,318. Twilio has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.90 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $356.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total transaction of $1,019,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Twilio by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Family Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $3,135,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

