$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stride’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.15. Stride reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stride will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stride.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the first quarter valued at $4,565,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 117.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Stride by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,759,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stride stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.01. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

