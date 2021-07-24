$0.27 EPS Expected for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.34. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 485.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNHI. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,794,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after acquiring an additional 30,982 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,303,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,958. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of -808.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.