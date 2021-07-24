$0.31 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.76. 111,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,766. The firm has a market cap of $339.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $204,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 116.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 89,157 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

