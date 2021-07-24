$0.41 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

LBAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $813.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

