$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. The Mosaic posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 781.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HSBC lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. VTB Capital lowered shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.93. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $38.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.