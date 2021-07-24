0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. 0Chain has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $135,850.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.40 or 0.00092128 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

