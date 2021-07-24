0xcert (ZXC) Reaches One Day Volume of $6,487.00

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One 0xcert coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0xcert has a total market cap of $855,763.22 and $6,487.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00048688 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002781 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.70 or 0.00840999 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

0xcert Coin Profile

ZXC is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 343,562,130 coins. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0xcert’s official website is 0xcert.org . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

