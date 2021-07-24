$1.13 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) will announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.92 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.41 to $6.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.93.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADP. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.1% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% in the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $206.08. 1,105,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $208.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

