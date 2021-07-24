$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) to post sales of $1.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twitter’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.23 billion. Twitter posted sales of $936.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twitter will report full-year sales of $4.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Twitter.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01.

In related news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

